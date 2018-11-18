Price's Pressure Points: Some slippery spots, then Sunny

Storm Tracker radar this evening reveals light snow in Nebraska and we've had some flurries in northern Kansas too. Meanwhile, the radar doesn't show it but we have some mist even in Wichita. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This light wintry mix will continue to weaken as it moves to the east and southeast overnight. The best chance of accumulating snow will be along the Kansas and Nebraska border counties.As far as accumulations are concerned, a trace over central Kansas with as much as an inch along the state line.For Kansas tonight … Cloudy with light snow and freezing drizzle. Lows in the teens and 20s.Tomorrow, any flurries or freezing drizzle ends southeast and we'll see less wind and returning sunshine with highs in the 30s and 40s.The upcoming holiday week looks quiet with plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures through the 50s, even some 60s. A little bit of rain is possible early Friday.