Price's Pressure Points: Summer's Last Gasp?

There have been just a couple of showers out there late this afternoon thanks to the warm, humid conditions.

With the loss of daytime heating, we'll lose the clouds and showers. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.

For Monday we'll see clouds pop up in the central and east. In the afternoon, a stray shower or rumble of thunder can't be ruled out, especially along and to the east of Wichita.

Afternoon highs will reach the 90s for most areas, about 10 degrees above normal.

It will continue on the toasty side for the first half of the work week, with temperatures trending downward eventually by Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will pick up too by Thursday, Friday and Saturday.