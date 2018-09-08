Price's Pressure Points: Well Deserved Sunshine Returns

There are some pockets of drizzle or very light rain this evening on Storm Tracker radar. However, some breaks in the clouds have developed in northeast Kansas. As drier air settles in over parts of eastern Kansas, that will allow the temperatures to cool off rapidly. In turn, with the very moist ground, fog will develop and could be a bit dense in especially north central Kansas.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunday morning's weather will start off with fog and clouds but sunshine will begin to return and by afternoon you'll definitely need the sunglasses!

Highs will be comfortable: in the 70s! If you're heading to the air show in Wichita or the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson, don't forget the sunscreen too. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Monday looks nice too and dry for most areas. There could be some very isolated showers in western Kansas however 99 percent of the state will be dry.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A nice gradual warm up will ensue this week as highs warm through the 80s.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.