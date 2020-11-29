Price’s Pressure Points: A mild start but changes by mid-week

It’s been a “keep a firm grip on the steering wheel” kind of day for the Sunflower State, with northerly wind gusts exceeding 40 mph in many spots.

Any early evening clouds to the east of Wichita will quickly move out of the picture, leaving us with clear skies and a frigid night. Wind chills will be in the single digits for some by Monday morning.

Lows will drop to the teens for most areas by Monday morning, a bone-chilling start to the work and school week.

We’ll enjoy sunny to mostly sunny skies and Monday afternoon highs will reach the 40s for most areas, perhaps a few 50s in the far west.

Seasonable temperatures will linger into Tuesday, with big changes on the way by mid-week. A weather system looks to organize Wednesday and Thursday but it’s still unclear where the system will set up. Some light rain and snow chances will be around Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a warmer, drier trend.