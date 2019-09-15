Price’s Pressure Points: “Aug-tember” rolls on

Our toasty weekend continues outside this afternoon across the state, with most locations in the 90s, about 10 degrees above normal here in Wichita. Salina isn’t too far away from a record high!

Winds have been gusty at times, especially in parts of western Kansas.

We’ll stay dry across the state overnight. High clouds will be thickest in western Kansas but those clouds will yield no rain. Lows will fall to the 60s and 70s.

You’ll see partly cloudy skies on Monday with highs up in the 90s again. While the majority of Kansas will stay dry, we’ll have at least a slim storm chance late Monday afternoon, near the Kansas-Colorado state line.

Summer marches on with lower 90s hanging on into mid-week. Winds will be gusty, especially on Tuesday. The thermometer gets a little bit of a break with upper 80s and slim moisture chances Wednesday through Saturday.

Tropical Storm Humberto has nearly reached hurricane strength and should do so later this evening. It will stay well off shore of the southeastern U.S.