Price’s Pressure Points: Beautiful Fall weather for now but Summer looms

It’s been a little windy at times today with scattered clouds and a few sprinkles too. The storm system responsible for all of this continues to move away from the state.

A chilly night is ahead thanks to mostly clear skies and light winds. Lows will plummet into the 30s and 40s. A little frost is possible in the northern part of Kansas and southern Nebraska too.

Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out east of the Flint Hills early Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, look for pleasant temperatures and a little less wind.

Highs will reach the 70s across the Sunflower State.

Summer-like weather returns for the start of the work and school week with highs well up into the 80s. Typically highs are in the middle-70s for Wichita. There is no mention of rain either as a big area of high pressure sets up aloft over the southern and middle parts of the country.