Price’s Pressure Points: Bring on the warming trend!

The sun has set in Wichita on this first day of December. The clouds have been pesky and the strongest winds were clocked in eastern Kansas.

The wind and clouds will decrease quickly this evening in Wichita as high pressure builds in tonight. We’ll see lows in the teens and 20s.

Look for a frigid start to the work and school week. South to southwest winds return on Monday as sunshine mixes with high clouds. We’ll enjoy the warmer temps by afternoon as highs top out in the 40s and 50s.

This week looks mostly dry with a pleasant warming trend until mid-week. Another system by Thursday brings a rain chance but amounts right now look rather light, perhaps under a tenth of an inch or less for most spots.