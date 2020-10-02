Price’s Pressure Points: Few sprinkles, otherwise mild weekend ahead!

After a chilly start, and a frosty one for some, it turned out to be a gorgeous day across the Sunflower State. It will be quiet and dry this evening but there is a slim sprinkle or shower chance possible for the eastern areas of Kansas overnight and early Saturday.

Lows will be in the 40s for the state with the thicker clouds and any sprinkles along and to the east of I-135.

Your weekend starts off windy with decreasing clouds during the day and our afternoon highs topping out in the 70s.

We’ll stay in the 70s for Sunday too but next week we’ll see a warming trend with highs climbing into the 80s. If you’re looking for any significant rain chances, we don’t see it through next Friday.