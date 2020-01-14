Price’s Pressure Points: Fog and clouds stay stubborn

Pesky clouds in central and eastern Kansas hurt the warming today. In Hutchinson late Monday afternoon, the visibility rapidly dropped to only a block or two.

A dense fog advisory has been issued for the overnight and is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Areas of low clouds and fog will be rather stubborn overnight and into early Tuesday. Slow down and use those low beam headlights. Also as temperatures eventually drop below freezing, watch out for slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Overnight low temperatures will be cold in the teens to 20s.

Early fog and low clouds give way to more sunshine and a pleasant Tuesday afternoon with highs climbing into the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday looks dry but by late Thursday into Friday, there’s potential for a wintry mix changing to rain. Questions remain regarding how stubborn the cold air may be so please stay tuned to refinements to the forecast during the coming days.

