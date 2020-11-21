Price’s Pressure Points: Half and half weekend ahead!

If you had a chance to see the sunset this evening west of Wichita, it probably looked a lot like this view from Garden City.

Those high clouds are out ahead of the next storm system that will be bringing our next chance of rain to the Sunflower State. Clouds will thicken overnight with the best shot at moisture in the western area of the state. There may be a snowflake or two mixing in northwest. There also may be some patchy drizzle or sprinkles in the south central areas. Lows will fall to the 30s and 40s.

The better chance of rain should arrive Saturday afternoon and highs will be very cool, only reaching the 40s for most areas.

Rain chances will be greatest to the south of I-70, where generally a tenth to a quarter of an inch of moisture is possible. Some localized areas southeast of Wichita may receive a quarter to half-inch of rain.

The second half of the weekend looks better but another system is lined up to give us a little more rain Monday and Tuesday. Thanksgiving Day looks dry with seasonable conditions.