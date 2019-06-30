Price’s Pressure Points: Heat backs down….slightly

Looking at our highs today across the viewing area, a few spots out west reached the triple digits. We fell shy of that in Wichita but we did record our 10th day of 90 degrees or hotter during the month of June.

We’ll keep it quiet overnight and into Sunday with a few clouds here and there. Look for plenty of heat and humidity tomorrow afternoon but we expect to trim off 2-3 degrees from the high temperature. It looks dry for Sunday, maybe one or two storms in eastern Colorado that ventures across the border into northwest Kansas Sunday night. A pop up storm can’t be ruled out Monday afternoon in the far west and far east.

For the viewing area tonight…muggy again with lows in the 60s and 70s with clear to mostly clear skies.

On Sunday, we’ll be heating up once again thanks to tons of sunshine. Highs will be mostly in the 90s, maybe a triple digit or two northwest.

Over the next seven days, the heat continues but we’ll back it down a bit. Storm chances are very slim, can’t rule out a heat of the day storm through the week but more places will stay dry.