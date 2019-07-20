Price’s Pressure Points: Heat relief is on the way!

It was another scorcher today for the Sunflower State. Wichita had its hottest day of the year with a high of 102°.

A positive trend is on the way though after the weekend here in Wichita.

While Kansas is dry, storms have fired along the I-25 corridor in Colorado. Eventually, we’ll see some of that rain in here in the Sunflower State.

The best chance of rain overnight will be in the northwest. The farther east the rain goes, the more it will dry up.

Overnight skies will turn partly cloudy with the best storm chances west. Lows fall into the 60s and 70s with a south breeze here in Wichita. A north wind will expand in the west.

By Sunday afternoon, we expect the front to still be northwest of Wichita, so the Air Capital will remain hot and humid.

Meanwhile, upper 70s to lower 80s are slated for the northwest as afternoon storms develop, especially closer to the front.

Through Sunday night, most of the rain moves southeast and behind that front, much cooler and drier air will be settling in for Monday.

The 7-day forecast shows that large drop in temperatures for the early week then a slow, gradual warming trend. Most of next week looks dry.