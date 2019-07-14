Price’s Pressure Points: Here comes the Heat!

It’s been a toasty afternoon around the Sunflower State. Temperatures reached the 90s in Wichita with the heat index close to 100!

There have been some scattered thunderstorms in northeast Colorado, which are moving slowly to the northeast.

We’ll lose much of the cloud cover this evening in eastern Kansas with the loss of daytime heating. Those storms in the northwest will simmer down later on as well as the rest of the state stays dry.

For tonight, just a few clouds will fill the sky with that slim storm chance northwest. Lows fall back into the 60s and 70s.

Look for a carbon copy of the heat tomorrow. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are forecast as highs warm into the 90s.

The heat will really start to build from mid-week on as a large area of high pressure intensifies over the middle of the country.

Over the next 7 days, highs in the 90s will give way to triple-digit temperatures, our first time in Wichita this summer.