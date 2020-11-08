Price’s Pressure Points: High winds Sunday, rain not far behind

For the next 24 hours, wind and the corresponding fire danger will be big concerns. A High Wind Warning is issued for the northwest part of our viewing area for the overnight and first half of Sunday. Wind gusts up to 60 mph or higher are possible, which could cause travel impacts on east-west highways, especially for those who drive large trucks or high-profile vehicles.

For Kansas tonight… Lows will be in the 50s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and those stiff south winds.

We may have a few sprinkles early Sunday in the northwest but the day will be mostly warm and windy.

We’ll have sunshine and some clouds with highs climbing into the 70s once again.

We’ll have a few showers possible Sunday evening in the west but the rain will be very hit and miss.

The main storm system arrives Monday. Rain, even some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out late Monday into Monday night.

A marginal risk of severe weather has been posted by the Storm Prediction Center. The area highlighted in dark green could get one or two storms that produce some quarter size hail.

Monday night and Tuesday, as the colder air spills in, rain will mix with and change to snow in the north and western areas of Kansas. Right now, it appears any accumulation would be modest, perhaps an inch or two.

Your Wichita Weekly… that storm system will clear out by late Tuesday. Skies will clear by Wednesday but another slim rain chance is possible again on Thursday.