Price’s Pressure Points: Hit and miss storms persist

We’re watching a few showers and storms in western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle late this afternoon on Storm Tracker Radar. This activity is generally moving to the northeast. Gusty winds, small hail and some heavy rain will be the biggest threats.

The cloud cover really affected the temperature rise in Wichita today, but even more so in the northwest where thicker clouds and fog kept readings cool…just barely getting to 70 degrees in Colby!

We’ll have hit and miss storms this evening as our overnight lows tumble to the 50s, 60s and 70s.

For Monday, the best chance of rain and storms will be central and west. Skies will gradually turn partly cloudy as highs top out in the 80s to the 90s.

We’ll stay windy and toasty for the first half of your 7-day forecast, with highs in the lower 90s. After Monday’s slight rain chance, a better chance looks to arrive by Thursday.