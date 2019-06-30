Price’s Pressure Points: July heat with hit and miss storms

Temperatures reached the 90s again today but we’re off yesterday’s pace and the humidity in Wichita has come down just slightly.

Some isolated storms have developed in northeast Colorado and one or two of them will drift into southwest Nebraska and northwest Kansas during the early evening hours.

Those rain chances will stay well northwest of Wichita and we’ll keep it quiet overnight and for most of Monday.

A pop up storm can’t be ruled out late Monday afternoon in western Kansas near the Colorado state line and to the east of Wichita.

For tonight: any rain in the northwest will end. Still a bit muggy again with lows in the 60s and 70s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

For tomorrow… A few more clouds will pop up with the late-afternoon heating, along with a couple of storms far west and east of I-135. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.

We expect low 90s for highs all week in Wichita. We’ll have hit or miss storm chances from mid-week on, but especially by next weekend. Widespread heavy rain is not in the forecast but more hit and miss in nature.