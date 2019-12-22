Price’s Pressure Points: More fog then a mild Christmas

Thanks to the morning fog in Wichita, temperatures struggled to recover Sunday afternoon. It was much warmer in western Kansas, where a record high was set in Goodland when the temperature reached 70 degrees!

Tonight we expect more fog to form around Wichita but thicker areas of fog and visibility concerns are forecast to the southeast of the Metro where a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect. Don’t be shocked if additional counties are added to this advisory in the evening and overnight.

Look for areas of low clouds and fog east. Otherwise partly cloudy skies elsewhere with cold lows in the 20s and 30s.

Fog and low clouds will give way to plenty of sun and a few clouds. Temperatures will stay well above normal as we top out in the 50s and 60s. That Kansas wind will pick up a little as well by afternoon.

Travel conditions look great for the Christmas holiday, as we’ll see dry weather Tuesday and also Wednesday.

Travel by late week and into the weekend has the potential to be a little dicey. Rain may begin to develop in Wichita late Thursday night but the better chance of moisture will be Friday and Saturday. Some localized rain amounts of an inch or so are possible. At this point, it looks like will fall as mostly rain but some snow could potentially mix in by Saturday in Wichita. More snowflakes are possible farther west and north.

Given the storm system is still several days away, we’ll continue to monitor the trends in the forecast track and strength. In any event, a breezy and chilly weekend looks to accompany this system.