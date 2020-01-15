Price’s Pressure Points: More fog then some Wintry weather

The battle between clouds and sun has been a mainstay in the weather for the last several days. By late Tuesday afternoon, Garden City had clear skies while Hays was socked in.

Clouds are already thickening up tonight in central and eastern Kansas and areas of dense fog will form, so watch out for low visibilities again.

We have a weather disturbance passing north of Kansas but it will drag some cooler and drier air into the region, meaning we’ll sweep out the low clouds and fog tomorrow morning.

Lows will bottom out in the teens, 20s and 30s.

Wednesday looks good with more sunshine but it will be a cooler and breezy afternoon as temperatures climb into the 40s, even a few 50s for some.

Our clouds will be on the increase overnight into Thursday, as the next weather maker heads our way for Thursday and Friday.

As the moisture lifts over the cold air in the lower part of the atmosphere, some light snow changing to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain will be possible for the state. In Wichita, precipitation should start to develop during the afternoon.

By Thursday evening and overnight, light snow and sleet will give way to some light freezing rain. At this time, any accumulation of ice looks to be under a tenth of an inch but it doesn’t take much to make travel slippery and hazardous.

After Friday morning though the leftover moisture in the east should change to all rain so slippery travel doesn’t look to stick around too long. The weekend looks dry and cool.