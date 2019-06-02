Price’s Pressure Points: Rain chances return

The weather is looking quiet right now across Kansas but Storm Tracker radar shows storms in Colorado where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect. That activity should push into western Kansas through the evening hours.Just a slim shower chance at RiverFest this evening but more than likely dry. Temperatures will cool into the 70s after sunset.Storms that move into western Kansas this evening will have the potential to produce large hail and high winds. Stay weather aware this evening.The best chance of rain for Wichita should be late tonight and into Monday as the western Kansas activity moves to the east northeast.

For Kansas on Monday… we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with hit and miss storms. Highs should top out in the 80s.Over the next several days, the active weather pattern will pick up, especially through Thursday, perhaps Friday. Some storms could be strong and temperatures stay on the warm side. Our weather models currently indicate the potential of 1 to 2 inches of rain during this time and some spots could potentially have higher amounts.