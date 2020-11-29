Price’s Pressure Points: Rain for some, wind for all

Storm Tracker radar shows some rain in southwest Kansas. The moisture is rotating out ahead of a storm system that’s down in the Texas Panhandle.

Light rain is forecast overnight for southern Kansas. The precipitation should be mostly along and southeast of Wichita by daybreak Sunday.

Outside of the rain chance in the south, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Once the rain departs Sunday morning, a cold front will settle in. Behind it, look for north winds of 15-35 mph, with gusts to 40 mph or higher possible. Combine that with dry vegetation due to drought conditions and the fact that we’re past the growing season and we will be concerned about a higher fire risk.

Hold onto that hat! Look for the gusty winds, decreasing clouds and highs in the 40s but wind chills will be something to contend with through the afternoon and overnight hours.

We’ll have seasonable temperatures early in the work week with colder air the rule by Wednesday. A weather system looks to take shape over the Plains Wednesday but the exact location is still a question mark. As such, confidence in the moisture chance for Wednesday and Thursday is low but something we’ll continue to monitor.