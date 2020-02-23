Price’s Pressure Points: Rain, thunder, and some snow ahead

While it’s dry in Kansas right now we have had plenty of clouds streaming over the state at times today. That moisture is out ahead of a potent weather maker that has moved into the southwestern U.S., bringing rain and thunder around Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

A dry evening is ahead but some rain showers should develop after Midnight, first in the southwest part of the state and into the Wichita area closer to sunrise Sunday.

Overnight lows will drop to the 20s, 30s and 40s.

Don’t be surprised to hear rumbles of thunder in far southern Kansas and into northern Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Panhandle tomorrow afternoon through Sunday night. No severe weather is anticipated but some of the storms, especially in the Panhandle, could produce some small hail.

For Sunday, we could see some snow mix out west. Rain for many with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The rain could total 1 to 2 inches in places by Monday afternoon, especially southern and eastern Kansas while snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible over the western areas of the state.

Your 7-day forecast is wet Sunday into early Monday, followed by colder air. More rain and snow showers will be possible Tuesday with a late-week warming trend.