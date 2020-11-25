Price’s Pressure Points: Say ‘thanks’ to mild temperatures!

Tuesday’s storm system was still impacting Kansas on Wednesday with chilly temperatures for some, especially where the snowpack remained, like in Pratt for example.

A weak cold front will push into western Kansas overnight but there’s no moisture to work with, so other than a shift in the wind, conditions will stay dry. Clear to mostly clear are forecast with lows in the 20s and 30s.

We’ll see some scattered clouds around for Thanksgiving Day but other than it being a bit breezy for some, temperatures will be relatively mild.

Statewide, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will prevail with highs reaching the 50s for most areas.

Temperatures will stay slightly above average into the weekend but our next weather maker will spin through Oklahoma late Saturday into Sunday. It could bring a bit of rain late Saturday night into Sunday morning into southern Kansas. At this point, a few snowflakes mixing in wouldn’t be a surprise but there’s still some questions on how cold the air will be as the system moves through.