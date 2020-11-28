Price’s Pressure Points: Storm skirts by south!

It was a beautiful, sunny afternoon for the state of Kansas and the sunset was gorgeous too in Wichita.

Some changes are ahead this weekend as a weather system spins near the Four Corners area late Friday. This system will be located over central Oklahoma by early Sunday and will bring increasing clouds and some limited moisture chances over southern Kansas.

We’ll see increasing clouds over mainly the southwest viewing area tonight with chilly temperatures for all. There may be a little bit of rain/snow in the far western Oklahoma panhandle later on as that weather system moves into eastern New Mexico. Elsewhere, we’ll have lots of stars and lows in the 20s for most locations.

For Saturday, we’ll have increasing clouds in the south and a slim chance of moisture. Elsewhere sunshine, few clouds and statewide highs in the 50s, which will be great for high school football championship games slated.

Any moisture should fall as rain in Wichita Saturday night and very early Sunday before the system moves east and blustery north winds bring a chill for the second half of the weekend.

Chilly temperatures will generally be the rule into the second half of the weekend and for much of next week. A weather system may move in around mid-week but there’s some major disagreement in the weather computer models in what happens by that time.