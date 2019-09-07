Price’s Pressure Points: Storms and late-Summer sizzle!

We’re watching scattered showers and storms in western Kansas this evening on Storm Tracker radar. The strongest storms will produce some gusty winds, some hail and some brief, heavy rain too. The darker, green areas are where one or two storms could turn briefly severe.

The storms in the west will have a chance to creep into south central Kansas later this evening.

Overnight, a few lingering storms are not out of the question with lows in the 60s and 70s.

With a front in the area tonight and tomorrow, there’s still an outside chance of more rain and storms. Highs will range from the fall-like 70s in the northwest part of the state to the sizzlin’ 90s in Wichita.

We’ll stay toasty through mid-week with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Our best chance of rain looks to arrive by Thursday.