Price’s Pressure Points: Stormy Saturday night and (early) Sunday

Storms are firing up this evening in western Kansas, where a Tornado Watch is in effect until Midnight (in the yellow shaded area.) The storms that continue to develop will be capable of damaging winds and large hail early tonight, along a couple of tornadoes. This will eventually evolve into a complex of heavy rain and high winds that will track southeast through the state.

Because of the heavy rain threat, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for a large part of Kansas into Sunday morning. While the storms shouldn’t stick around in one place all night, there’s plenty of moisture in the air, so even quickly-moving storms could produce heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in some areas. Be weather aware and avoid any flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown.

Scattered showers and storms that will begin out north and west will eventually track southeast into the overnight.

Morning rain will move out on Sunday, then clouds will try to break, with the better chances in western Kansas.

Overnight, look for temperatures in the 50s for the far northwest and 60s elsewhere.

Leftover Sunday morning showers will end then clouds break. Highs will be warmer west with upper 80s and lower 90s with lower 80s east.

Another storm chance heads our way Monday, followed by a slight cool down. Look for more storms late in the work week.