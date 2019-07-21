Price’s Pressure Points: Stormy, then smooth-sailing!

A Severe T-storm Watch is in effect for a part of the KSN viewing area until Midnight but it does not include Wichita at this time. Large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, winds to 70 mph and some heavy rain are the biggest concerns.

We’ll track those storms in the eastern areas of the state as they push to the southeast.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as lows fall into the 60s for most with some upper 50s in the northwest.

For tomorrow…what a change! Cooler with lower humidity values settling over thanks to north to northeast winds.

Highs on Monday will only top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s, a nice Fall preview!

After the early week drop in temperatures, look for a gradual warming trend and a dry forecast.