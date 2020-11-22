Price’s Pressure Points: SUN for Sunday

Storm Tracker radar has been busy today, keeping an eye on scattered showers across the state. We have also seen some thunderstorms in northern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas too.

Rainfall amounts have been higher in the southern half of the state, with nearly a half-inch reported in Hutchinson and a little less for Wichita.

Rain will move out of eastern Kansas this evening. As skies try to clear in the west, today’s moisture hanging around in the air will continue to create some fog, especially in southwest Kansas. Look for lows in the 20s northwest with 30s elsewhere.

That fog and the rest of the low clouds Sunday morning will give way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures will recover…for most areas in the 50s.

Sunshine will be in short supply Monday with plentiful clouds and another shot at rain showers. The better chance of rain arrives Tuesday, and I wouldn’t be shocked to hear some thunder as well. Your Wednesday and Thanksgiving looks dry with seasonable conditions.