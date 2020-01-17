Price’s Pressure Points: The mixed mess is here!

The winter weather that we have been planning for is here. Southwest Kansas has some light snow with a light accumulation thus far. More is expected overnight.

The system will track north and east overnight first in the form of snow, then a changeover to sleet and freezing rain. This will cause concern for road conditions for overnight and into your Friday morning commute. Some power outages can’t be ruled out either for some.

Roads could be slick in some spots, especially bridges and overpasses, so give yourself some extra time. Rain is more likely as temperatures warm above freezing tomorrow morning. This will also allow any ice on the roads to melt as well. The timing of temperatures rising above freezing will determine how much accumulation of ice we will see.

Accumulation is expected up to .2 inches of freezing rain, perhaps locally more. Snow looks heaviest in north central and northeast Kansas where 1 to 3 inches is possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for most of the state through noon on Friday.

After the rain tapers of tomorrow early afternoon, skies will be dry through the weekend.

Highs tomorrow will warm to the 40s. This will help to melt any remain ice or snow on the roads by mid-afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to low 40s for the weekend but most of us cool down to highs in the 30s for the rest of the week. The next rain and snow chance is on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. As models begin to come together the Storm Track weather team will have the latest update on the late week system in the coming days.