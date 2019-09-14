Price’s Pressure Points: The Sizzle Stays Put

Storm Tracker Radar is showing rain-free conditions this evening.

Besides that isolated storm chance west and north early this evening, we stay dry in Wichita.

Overnight lows will fall mostly into the 60s and 70s.

Sunday look mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures climbing into the 90s again for most areas, with still plenty of humidity out there too.

Summer marches on with lower 90s hanging on into early next week, along with gusty winds. After that it’s upper 80s and slim moisture chances Wednesday and again Saturday.

While it’s mostly quiet locally, in the tropics it’s a different story. Tropical Storm Humberto is 105 miles northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama with winds up to 50 mph. It is moving north-northwest at 7 mph and away from the Bahamas.

Humberto is forecast to become a hurricane by Sunday night or early

Monday, but stay off-shore of the southeastern United States.