Price’s Pressure Points: Warm and windy weekend ahead!

That wind was gusty Friday with gusts over 30 mph in western Kansas. Overnight, the humidity will creep upwards a bit, so the fire conditions won’t be quite as dangerous. Lows will drop to the 40s and 50s with increasing clouds.

For Saturday, morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy and windy conditions. Highs will top out in the 70s, about 10 degrees above average.

Look for strong wind gusts into the weekend, especially in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska where a high wind watch is in effect Saturday evening through Sunday morning. We could see some gusts exceed 45-50 mph.

We can’t rule out a little moisture Sunday but the better chance will wait until Monday and Tuesday as a strong storm system moves out from the western United States.

Your Wichita Weekly, moisture chances will be on the uptick early next week. Right now, Wichita will be on the warmer side of this system, keeping our chances for moisture in the form of rain Where the cold temperatures arrive first, a rain and snow mix is possible for the north and west.