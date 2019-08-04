Price’s Pressure Points: Warming up with Storms around

We’ve had quiet weather over Kansas this afternoon but in northeast Colorado, some isolated showers and thunderstorms have developed.

Meanwhile, it’ll be a dry, warm and muggy evening if you’re heading to Eck Stadium for the NBC Tournament.

The rain will be confined to the northwest with the activity moving northeastward and keeping the rest of the viewing area rain-free.

Lows overnight will drop into the 60s west to near 70 degrees in Wichita.

For Monday… we expect partly cloudy skies with highs mostly in the 90s and isolated storms possible late in the day for the north and west. The humidity will remain high, so the heat index will likely run into the middle and upper 90s.

Rain chances in Wichita look slim and holding off until late Monday night into Tuesday.

A little better chance of moisture, especially in the overnight hours, will be possible Wednesday through Friday. Highs will reach the lower to middle 90s.