Price’s Pressure Points: Wind-blown Monday ahead!

There was a wide range in high temperatures around the state Sunday, as persistent clouds east held readings in the 30s and 40s. Meanwhile, 50s prevailed in parts of the west.

Clouds overnight will be a bit pesky to the northeast with some more clouds invading the west later tonight.

Look for lows in the teens and 20s over the viewing area.

Clouds will be thicker Monday morning before thinning during the afternoon hours.

The fire danger will pick up in southwest Kansas, thanks to the combination of warmth, wind and dry air.

Highs Monday afternoon will top out in the 40s and 50s.

Even more sunshine is in store on Tuesday as the weather looks quieter for the state. Our next chance of moisture won’t arrive until the end of the workweek.

There are some question marks regarding the depth of cold air and how long it may linger, so stay tuned to refinements to the 7-day forecast during the coming days.