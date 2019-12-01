Price’s Pressure Points: Wind stays cranked up!

To say it is windy out there would be an understatement! Gusts to nearly 70 mph have been reported in Goodland and to 60 mph in Wichita at McConnell AFB.

An intense storm system over Nebraska is responsible for the dangerous winds. A high wind warning remains in effect overnight for much of the viewing area.

This storm system is also producing some snow in far northern Kansas and southern Nebraska. I don’t anticipate any accumulation but if you run into one of these pockets of snow, expect reduced visibility. That can happen in snow-free areas too, thanks to blowing dust.

Any flurries will skirt far north central and northeast Kansas but everyone will deal with the wind through the overnight. Look for lows to drop into the 20s and 30s.

That storm system will be moving away from us on Sunday but the strong winds are expected again tomorrow. However, instead of gusts to 60-70 mph, it will be around 30-40 mph.

Sunday’s highs will top out in the 40s for most, but some areas in northern Kansas won’t get out of the 30s.

Finally by Sunday night and early Monday as high pressure builds in, we’ll see lighter winds but a chilly start to the work week. Look for a brief warming trend before the next moisture chance arrives by Thursday.