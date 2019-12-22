Price’s Pressure Points: Winter starts off Mild!

Winter officially begins Saturday evening but you won’t know it given how the forecast looks over the next several days.

Overnight, we’ll see low clouds and some fog developing especially from the Kansas Turnpike on southeast. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies elsewhere with cold lows in the 20s and 30s.

That cloudiness should burn off by mid to late morning while elsewhere we’ll see sun and high clouds. Another very pleasant day is expected as highs reach the 50s and 60s! If you have put off holiday shopping, you won’t be able to use weather as an excuse tomorrow afternoon!

Travel for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day looks fine over Kansas.

The next system that we are tracking is still several days away but rain, possibly mixed with some snowflakes are possible by Thursday night or more likely Friday. Thankfully it appears to be too warm to see much snow around Wichita but possibly a better chance north and west of us. Given the system is still several days away, we’ll continue to monitor that potential weather maker.