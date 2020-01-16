Price’s Pressure Points: Wintry weather takes aim on Kansas

Clearing clouds were the rule today but with that northerly component to the wind, highs only reached the 30s and 40s for most. A few spots did reach the 50s, like in Arkansas City where they reached 52. Temperatures will be much cooler Thursday when highs will barely warm into the mid 30s. Most will be below freezing for the majority of the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for most of our viewing area for the snow and wintry mix that we are expecting Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. The biggest hazard associated with this system will be the freezing rain and ice.

Some light sleet and snow will enter the state early tomorrow morning.

Chances for snow are better in the north and west. The farther south and east you live, the more likely you will get more freezing rain and sleet.

Into the overnight, snow, sleet and light freezing rain will continue to fall and will carry over into Friday morning.

Minor accumulations of ice will be possible, enough to make some roads slick.

The best chance of snow will be over north central and northeast Kansas, where generally 1 to 3 inches will be possible. This snow should start to melt though after midday Friday as above freezing air moves in.

Skies will begin to clear over the west Friday. As the precipitation moves east, warmer temperatures will cause it to changeover to rain Friday afternoon.

This system will move out of Kansas by early Saturday morning so you can expect a dry weekend.

Temperatures will be about average next week. Highs will stay in the 30s and 40s.