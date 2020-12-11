Price’s Prognostication: Big changes with snow for some!

We’re watching a weather system over the southwestern states that will move through Kansas the next 24-36 hours, bringing wintry weather for some.

Clouds will be on the increase with any rain and snow developing initially in western Kansas later this evening. For Wichita and Salina, that chance of rain will wait until after Midnight.

As the moisture moves in, overnight lows will drop to the 20s and 30s.

For Friday, we’ll see off and on rain around Wichita with a wintry mix and snow in the central, northern and western parts of the state.

After mild weather recently, Friday will be drastically cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s!

Wichita may see a few snowflakes mixing in the late day or Friday evening, but it will be brief before the system departs to our east.

The best chance of accumulating snow will be along the Kansas-Nebraska state line. 1 to 3” of snow is forecast for northern Kansas, including Goodland and Phillipsburg. Around an inch is possible for Salina with trace amounts in Dodge and Hutchinson. At this point, we’re expecting no accumulation for Wichita.

The weather system is out of here before sunrise Saturday. Another quick-moving system may bring some light rain or snow early Sunday.

It’ll be chilly for most of next week in Wichita with highs mostly in the 40s but trending milder toward the end of the week.