High pressure will be in the driver’s seat to start the new week. That means our weather will be pretty quiet until the next weather maker moves in.

After a cool start this morning, high temperatures will be in the 70s later this afternoon. Many of us will be near the norm for this time of year.

Plenty of sunshine is expected today and we return to starry skies tonight. There is a small chance for a shower or storm late tonight into Tuesday, mainly to the west but most of us will stay dry.

We will be on a warming trend through the middle of the week before temperatures come crashing down again. Expect another pleasant fall-feel by this upcoming weekend.

The next system that will cause temperatures to crash will also bring a chance for showers and storms. The best chance will be Wednesday evening into Thursday. There could be a stronger to the north as storm chances start to go up.

Rain chances will move out just in time for this upcoming weekend which will be a gorgeous one with more cool temperatures.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 75 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 49 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 82 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 62 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny, breezy.