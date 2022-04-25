Our break from stormy weather began Sunday and will continue into the start of the new work week. After a chilly morning, highs will be below average in the 60s but still pleasant under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Any breeze that develops will be light.

There is a weak disturbance to the west in Colorado that will try to slide a few raindrops into Western Kansas. However, most of us will stay dry and thunderstorms are not expected.

Temperatures will be chilly after dark. A Frost Advisory for a few of our counties closer to Northeast Kansas will go into effect during the night and continue into Tuesday morning.

Stronger winds return to Northern and Western Kansas Tuesday. The day will also be dry so fire concerns will reach critical levels.

After today, temperatures will gradually warm back up and it will not take long for highs to return to the 80s.

Storm chances return as early as Wednesday night. The Storm Track 3 Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on storm strength and timing. So far, we can expect some rain into our weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 65 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 38 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 72 Wind: SE/S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy.