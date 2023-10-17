Be ready for another chilly start this morning by bundling up before you head out the door. Portions of Central and Eastern Kansas will remain under a Frost Advisory until 10am.

We will be able to shed some layers by the afternoon. Winds have started to switch out of the south which will promote a warmer afternoon in the 70s. There could be a few 80s to the west. Winds will also pick up a bit more through the day but they will not be too gusty.

The breeze will turn lighter during the night but winds will still be out of the south so overnight lows will not be as chilly.

High pressure continues to be the dominant feature which will keep our skies sunny and dry today. Our next cold front is in sight though and is heading in our direction.

With the arrival of the front tomorrow you will notice a stronger breeze and a few more clouds. There will also be a small chance for rain, especially between Central and Eastern Kansas but most of us will stay dry.

Some of us will be slightly cooler Wednesday but in the grand scheme of things there will be little impact to our temperatures.

The rest of the week will be put on cruise control. Winds will still be breezy through the rest of the work week but there will be plenty of sunshine with temperatures staying above the norm.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 74 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 50 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 75 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 46 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy, windy.