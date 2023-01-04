Our latest storm system continues to pull away from us. As it does there will still be a breeze and a few clouds that wrap back around into the area during the day but no moisture as skies stay dry.

After a freezing start this morning, high temperatures for most of us will resemble a normal early January day. It will be colder to the northwest due to snow still being on the ground.

We are not going to see any active weather for a while. Even though we need more moisture, at least travel troubles will be at a minimum and temperatures will take a milder turn Friday.

A boundary will come through into Saturday and will remove some of that mild feel from the air. It will also try to spark some moisture nearby, mainly to the north and east and outside of the area.

Potential for moisture Friday night and Saturday is low but will still be monitored. The rest of the weekend will be dry and we will quickly rebound back to the 50s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 46 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 25 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 49 Wind: W 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 27 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.