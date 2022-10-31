As a system continues to pull away to the east it will take clouds and moisture with it. High pressure will build in from the west and aid in giving us a pleasant wrap up to the month of October.

Chilly temperatures this morning will soar into the 70s. Most of us will be well above average for this time of year. There could still be a few lingering clouds between Central and Eastern Kansas but skies will be fair.

Conditions will be perfect for trick-or-treaters this evening. It will not be too chilly for the younger kids. Winds will be light and skies will be dry.

We begin the month of November with warm high temperatures and dry conditions. Temperatures take a dip later this week as our next front moves through. That will not be the only change this week.

Winds will be stronger tomorrow and cause fire danger to rise, especially to the west. We should continue to monitor fire concerns as winds will be elevated through the rest of the week.

Moisture and our next front will approach the area after mid-week. Much of Thursday will be dry until we get into the evening when showers and storms will begin to develop.

We will need to keep an eye on storm strength and severity through the night and into Friday. There is a severe risk and we should not let our guard down despite the time of year we are in.

The end of the week will be active with rain and rumbles. The best chance will be between Central and Eastern Kansas. It will also turn much cooler.

The front will stall out through the first half of the weekend and bring more showers and storms to the area through Saturday. Most of the moisture will pull away from us by Sunday. Temperatures will rebound a bit but will still be close to normal.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 72 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy.