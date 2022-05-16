Expect a nice start to the new week. After a cool and comfortable morning, high temperatures in the afternoon will not be too toasty once we reach the 80s. Winds are also light to start the day but will pick up to 20 to 25 mph in Western Kansas.

The area is currently under the influence of high pressure which will keep skies fair through much of the day. However, high pressure will gradually slide away from us through the day which will open the door to more storm chances. A few storms begin to return to the area this evening.

An isolated strong to severe storm is possible where a Marginal Risk has highlighted portions of Western Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Damaging winds and large hail are the main storm threats.

Showers and storms will track east through the night and will lose some of their punch. Not everyone will see rain but those that do will welcome the brief break from dry conditions.

While any rainfall will be beneficial over the coming days, more moisture will also lead to an uptick in humidity that everyone will notice. We will continue to warm through the 80s with widespread highs in the 90s most likely by Thursday. A late week cold front will then begin to cool us back down.

We have more weather aware days ahead. More of the area will be under a severe risk late Tuesday with the greatest risk in Northern Kansas. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Spotty storms will begin to develop by the evening and will stick around into the overnight. A leftover shower or storm will mainly be in Central and Eastern Kansas by early Wednesday.

We will keep this unsettled trend going into mid-week with evening storms returning to Western Kansas Wednesday. Storms track east during the overnight. This batch will also need to be monitored closely.

The second half of the week could be active at times too once the cold front begins to come through. Weekend high temperatures will be very pleasant.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 81 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 73 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.