We have a nice day ahead. Our Monday will be the warmest day of the week. There will be good amounts of sunshine with a few clouds around at times and winds will be light.

We start to cool back down by tomorrow after a cold front tracks north to south late tonight into Tuesday. High temperatures dip into the 40s and there will not be much of a recovery as we go through the rest of the week.

High pressure will eventually give way to the next system that is currently to our north.

There is a small chance for a rain/snow shower to the north and west Tuesday. There will be a better chance for moisture to move in from the south mid-week. It will mainly be in the form of rain in Central Kansas with some snow mixing in to the west.

This chance will continue Thursday. By Friday, moisture will begin to subside and mainly be to our south.

So far, the weekend is looking like a good one as it will be cool and dry with fair skies.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 55 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 51 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 35 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: H: 51 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 49 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny.