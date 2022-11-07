Expect a typical fall feel for the day ahead as we get the new week started. It will also be breezy and you will notice a few more clouds building into the area.

A gradual increase in cloud cover will lead to our next chance of rain late tonight and tomorrow. Election Day will not be a washout but a spotty shower or storm could slow you down as you head to the polls. The best chance of rain will be between Central and Eastern Kansas. Unfortunately, it is looking like much of Western Kansas will miss out completely.

Any moisture will quickly get carried to our east and northeast by Tuesday evening. Winds will stay elevated and conditions will be gusty for everyone Wednesday. Winds will also be out of the south which will give temperatures an above average boost.

Strong winds of change will begin to switch out of the north Thursday, unlocking the door to colder air to wrap up the week. Get ready for the abrupt switch to a winter chill.

The significant system that will move in Thursday will also provide a chance for moisture. Showers and storms will start to develop late Wednesday night and sweep west to east through Thursday.

As colder air starts to seep into the Sunflower State, it may try to mix with some moisture. Should this happen, the far northwest corner of the area could see some snowflakes fly. Any wintry weather that falls is not expected to accumulate.

Even though moisture will not stick around long we will need to monitor storms. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a portion of the area for the chance of seeing a strong to severe storm Thursday. Once the rain moves out, the winter chill will stick around.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 64 Wind: E/SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 57 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 71 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 62 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.