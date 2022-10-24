A front is currently tracking through the region. It will not be as windy today but there will still a breeze as the front moves through.

As the winds shift there will be a cooler change to start the new week. We saw highs in the 80s this past weekend and we will fall into the 50s today.

A chance of rain today will favor areas between Southwest, Central, and Eastern Kansas. Even though a few rumbles of thunder are possible today, severe weather is not expected.

Rain will track to the east through the day. There could still be some trailing showers through the evening and into the overnight.

As cooler air tracks into the area expect a colder start by the time you wake up tomorrow morning. Some of us, especially to the northwest, will be back to freezing temperatures.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Oklahoma Panhandle. Even though most of us saw freezing temperatures last week there are still a few spots to the south that have not seen temperatures get that cold yet.

As low pressure continues to spin away from us there will still be a chance of rain to the east early Tuesday. Rain will keep tracking east and away from us as skies clear.

Temperatures will be near average tomorrow and the fall feel will stick around much of this week.

There will be another chance for rain later this week. Halloween activities this weekend look like they will be in good shape weather-wise.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 58 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 41 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 66 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 38 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.