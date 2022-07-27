There will be a little relief from the heat today for some to the north but many of us will continue to endure high heat into the middle of the week. We are no stranger to these temperatures and will be able to make it through another hot day.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Wichita Metro and points east through 8pm this evening. This is where heat indices will be dangerously high while reaching 103 to 108.

A boundary tracking through the area has started to spark a few random showers and storms. So far, they have been hit or miss and non-severe.

There was a little activity to the west earlier this morning but this slim chance of rain will favor areas between Central and Eastern Kansas the rest of the day. It will also last all the way through the evening and into the overnight.

We will need to keep an eye on our easternmost counties where there is a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats should there be an isolated strong to severe storm.

Rain will track south and east as we go through the night with a lingering chance closer to Southeast Kansas early Thursday morning. We will be completely dry by midday.

The rest of the week looks dry with above average high temperatures. Wichita officially hit a high of 105 Tuesday, so even our “cooler” days ahead will still be toasty in the upper 90s.

There is another front that will move in over the weekend and once again take some of the edge off of the heat, especially to the north where there could be a shower or storm.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 102 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 73 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: E 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 75 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 99 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.