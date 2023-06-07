Most of us are dry this morning with the exception of a few showers skimming Texas county in Oklahoma. There is a front to our east and northeast that will head in our direction of the next 24 hours, it will also be the focus for better rain chances the latter part of the week.

Today will be the driest day of the week for many of us. While an isolated shower or storm will be possible again during the afternoon and into the evening, the best chance will be to the southwest.

While many of our afternoon highs will be in the 80s, warmer 90s will be possible farther east.

A shower to the southwest could linger into the overnight. At the same time, the front to the east will begin to move in and could skim our easternmost counties with a shower. However, most of the area will be mainly dry by the time many of us start our day Thursday.

With the boundary draped across the area Thursday this will bring rain and thunderstorm chances back up for more of the area. Coverage still looks to be spotty though.

Friday’s timeline looks to follow the trend of being damp in spots in the morning, drier by midday, and then more storms developing during the afternoon. The difference this time is that an isolated severe risk has been highlighted to the southwest and showers and storms will have a better chance lasting through the night.

Rain chances will last through the weekend which is also when another front will move in from the north late Saturday into Sunday. The end of the weekend will be slightly cooler but high temperatures will still be close to average.

It may not be as damp early next week but conditions will still be unsettled at times.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 67 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.