The morning commute will be a smooth one since there is no rain and no fog to start our Wednesday. You may or may not need a jacket this morning depending on if you consider 50s chilly. The fall feel continues as high temperatures warm to the 70s.

High pressure has kept us dry over the last 30 hours or so but there will not be as much of an influence over the coming days. There is some moisture nearby to our southwest that will be the beginning of showers moving back into the area.

A chance of rain today will mainly be to the southwest and especially around the Oklahoma Panhandle. A few raindrops will attempt to develop to the northwest and farther east around the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

In addition to moisture mainly to the southwest to start Thursday there will also be an approaching front from the northwest which will help rain chances rise in more of the area through the day. A few showers will have a better chance of reaching Central Kansas.

These unsettled conditions will keep high temperatures below average in the 70s. We do have some warmer days ahead of us by next week so enjoy the fall feel while it is here.

Scattered showers will be around from west to east through Friday. Expect a similar scenario to what we saw happen on Monday. The start of our weekend will be mostly cloudy and damp at times.

Most of the rain will move out by Saturday and the rest of the weekend will be nice. The break from the rain may be brief and chances might need to be added to the early to middle part of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 60 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, windy.