It is a chilly but quiet start to the day. A few freeze and frost alerts will be in effect through 9am.

Most afternoon highs will be below average. 50s and 60s will be the warmest that it will get to start the new week. Clouds and moisture will keep temperatures cool despite a strong southerly breeze.

Most of us are dry now but the clouds have already started to move in. A chance of rain will follow.

There will be an increasing chance for rain after daybreak. The day ahead will not be a washout but some showers could be heavy at times.

On and off rain continues through tonight and into Tuesday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible tomorrow.

We will need to keep an eye on the far southwest corner of the area. A strong to severe storm is possible late in the day. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main storm threats.

Wednesday’s showers will favor areas south of I-70, areas farther north will not be completely dry though.

Rain at times and clouds will continue to keep temperatures cooler than average in the 50s and 60s. This is what we can expect all the way into the start of next week.

Rain chances do not look as great during the second half of the week. We are always looking ahead to the weekend and so far it looks like it will be another cool one with a shower or two around.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 65 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 53 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 43 Wind: E 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 44 Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers.

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 60 Lo:40 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.