Our next cold front has started to cut into the Sunflower State. There is not much rain associated with it just yet and there will not be much of an impact to temperatures this morning, but the day ahead will be a day of change.

Skies will not be as blue today as more clouds start to stream in. As cloud cover increases there will be an increasing chance of showers and storms, especially to the north and west. The Wichita Metro may not stay completely dry but chances will be much lower.

You will also notice an uptick in wind speeds with the frontal passage. A switch of our winds out of the northeast will start to bring cooler air back into the area. Highs will be cooler to the north and hotter to the south while ranging from the 60s to the 90s.

Rain will continue to favor points north and west during the evening. During the overnight there will be an increasing chance for Wichita and the Metro will wake up to a few showers around Thursday morning.

As the front continues to sink south, temperatures will drop even more Thursday. Many of us will bring jackets and hoodies back out Thursday morning.

South Central Kansas will experience cool comfort during the afternoon while Northwest Kansas will be chilly all day. Thursday will also be cloudy and damp at times with spotty showers and storms around. Temperatures will warm back up into the weekend but it will not be as hot as how the week started.

Spotty rain lingers into Friday but we will gradually dry out from west to east through the day. It will be a little while before we see this kind of rain again.

Another front will sweep through the area over the weekend but it will be lacking moisture. However, at least temperatures will be close to normal for this time of year Sunday through the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: S/NE 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 59 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 71 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 55 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny, breezy.